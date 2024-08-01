8,525 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.