9,417 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mercury General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 5,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.