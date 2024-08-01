a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

AKA stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

