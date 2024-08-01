A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Position Trimmed by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of A10 Networks worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,303 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 261,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,362 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 395,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,533. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $968.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

