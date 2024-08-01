A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

NYSE ATEN traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 1,289,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $975.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

