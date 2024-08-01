ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 421.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of ACCO Brands worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

