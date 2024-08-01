ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $416.6-$425.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.63 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 640,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $476.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

