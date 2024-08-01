Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.04 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-1.150 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $7.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. 627,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,874. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

