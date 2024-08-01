Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 41,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.