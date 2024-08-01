AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.920-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

AES traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 9,610,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,155. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

