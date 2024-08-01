Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

AEM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 1,317,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,284. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

