Air Canada (AC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Air Canada is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.
Air Canada last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Air Canada opened at C$15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.77 and a 52-week high of C$24.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
