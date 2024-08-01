Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Declares $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.02. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.13.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.