Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 3.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.08. Approximately 6,610,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,899,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13,421.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

