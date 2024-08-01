Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.0 million-$192.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.4 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-$0.08 EPS.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $52.26.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
