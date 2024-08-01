Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,645. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.15. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

