Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.