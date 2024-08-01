Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Trading Down 2.8%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 4,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 164,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

