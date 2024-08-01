Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 23,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,915. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.