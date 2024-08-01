Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 23,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,915. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

About Alpha Pro Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,181 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

