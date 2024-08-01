Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

ATEC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 702,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 690,022 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

