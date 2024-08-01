American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.480-2.540 EPS.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 361,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $27.55.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.