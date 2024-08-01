American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4655 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 70 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,901. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

