AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

