Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 342,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.