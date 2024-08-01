Analysts Offer Predictions for Ralph Lauren Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $175.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

