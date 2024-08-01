Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

