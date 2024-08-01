Analyzing Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -1,598.47% -86.32% -82.41% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $850,000.00 8.22 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

This table compares Amesite and Information Analysis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amesite and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Amesite has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Amesite on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

