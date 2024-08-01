Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $398.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $402.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

