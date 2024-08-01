Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DBD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 142,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DBD

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.