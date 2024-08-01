Ancora Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 374.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,722. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

