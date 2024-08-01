Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.82. The company had a trading volume of 830,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

