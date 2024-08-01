Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.7 %

AON traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $325.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,085. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

