Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 279,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,366,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

