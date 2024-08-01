Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptose Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.