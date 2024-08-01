Apu Apustaja Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $177.50 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00056239 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $9,933,258.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.