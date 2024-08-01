Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

