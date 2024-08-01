Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,606. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

