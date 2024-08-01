Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 75566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.