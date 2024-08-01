Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.150 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 479,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,197. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AWI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

