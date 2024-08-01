Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of AORT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,032. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
