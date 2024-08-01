Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Update

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 11,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 867,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,634. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.40.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Free Report ) by 834.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

