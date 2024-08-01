ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 3.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $905.02 and last traded at $905.34. Approximately 343,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,193,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $936.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $349.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,001.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

