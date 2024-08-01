AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 5,552,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,888. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Featured Articles
