Atco (ACO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Atco to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.
Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
