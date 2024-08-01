Atco (ACO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Atco to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter.

Atco Price Performance

Atco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut Atco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Atco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

