Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Atomera Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of ATOM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 192,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Atomera has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

