AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.820–0.740 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 2,043,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.
In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
