AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.820–0.740 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 2,043,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.