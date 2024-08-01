Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY25 guidance to $9.91-$10.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.910-10.100 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.30. 2,270,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,426. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

