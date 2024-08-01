AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,260. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

