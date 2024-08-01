AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

AVDX opened at $8.94 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.04.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

