Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.500 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
AXTA stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
